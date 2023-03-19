Trump supporters are organizing to 'stock up on weaponry' after his arrest post: GOP adviser
During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," GOP political advisor Lucy Caldwell expressed alarm at the prospect of street protests following Donald Trump's claim that he will be arrested on Tuesday and then pointed to reports of online chatter that hints at violence.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Caldwell was asked about the Trump Truth Social post about his imminent arrest as well as his announcement that he will be holding a rally in Waco, Texas, the site of the Branch Davidian siege in 1993.

"Am I reading too much into Donald Trump's rally in Waco given that history?" host Capehart asked.

"I don't think you're reading too much into that at all," Caldwell replied. "He knows exactly where he is going, he has savvy strategists around him, this is not coincidental ."

"And I think that what was just said was right," she continued. "He has been setting up this narrative this whole time; what he said at CPAC a couple of weeks ago, where he said 'I'm your retribution.' When he talks about 'we' he uses the first person pronouns to describe 'we' the collective being under attack, what 'we' must do what they're doing to us."

"He is using typical classic cult leader language to bring these people into the fold and they're responding," he elaborated. "In between when he announced that is that he expects to be arrested next week, and when he announced that cult rally in Waco, investigators have seen that actually his supporters did go online and start organizing to buy protective gear, to stock up on weaponry. To do all the things that people do when they're reacting to a cult leader."

"It's a very grave and dangerous situation, but I think Jonathan, you are not over-reading the tea leaves at all here," she added.

