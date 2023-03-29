Trump: Obama would have started a nuclear war in his third term

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that former President Barack Obama would have caused a nuclear war if he was allowed to serve a third term.

During a phone interview with conservative host Ed Henry in East Palestine, Ohio, Trump congratulated himself on diplomacy with North Korea.

"We started off rough. If you remember, little rocket man and all the different things it was said," Trump recalled of his negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "I said, I have a bigger button, and my button works."

"If you had Obama stay, if that were possible, or if Hillary came in, you would have had a nuclear war between them and the United States," he added. "And I met with Obama after, you know, you do the ritual, and I met with Obama. The single biggest thing he brought up was North Korea."

Trump added: "That was the biggest problem he could say. And I took it down to a non-problem, not much of a problem."

It's not the first time, Trump suggested Obama would have started a war with North Korea.

In 2019, then-President Trump said Obama had been prepared to strike the country.

