Trump asked to view young female aide's butt in his cabin aboard Air Force One: new book

Donald Trump became obsessed with a young female press aide during his presidency — asking that she be brought into his cabin on Air Force One so he could "look at her (behind)," according to a new tell-all book from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.



Trump "constantly asked where the young aide was during press events," Grisham reports in "I'll Take Your Questions Now," according to the Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the forthcoming book.

Trump also "allegedly once requested that she be brought to his cabin on Air Force One so he could 'look at her [behind].'"



"Trump behaved inappropriately with Grisham, too, she wrote — once calling her from Air Force One to assure her that his penis was not small or toadstool-shaped, as the porn star Stormy Daniels had alleged in an interview," the Post reports. "Grisham wrote that Trump once asked her then-boyfriend, a fellow Trump aide, if she was good in bed."

Trump responded to the book in a statement from his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, calling Grisham "a disgruntled employee."

"This book is another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President's strength and sell lies about the Trump family," Harrington said, adding that publishers "should be ashamed of themselves for preying on desperate people who see the short term gain in writing a book full of falsehoods."