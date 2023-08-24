Fani Willis seeks October 23 trial of Trump and 18 co-defendants
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fulton County District Attorney has asked Judge Scott McAfee to set a trial date in her case against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

"[T]he State of Georgia, through Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, respectfully requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence for all 19 defendants on October 23, 2023," a motion from Willis stated.

Willis has alleged that the 19 defendants engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The filing was flagged by court watcher Anna Bower.

