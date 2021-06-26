'I don't know where the Republican Party is going anymore': Ohio GOP mayor trashes Trump's 'revenge tour'

With Donald Trump headed to Northeast Ohio on Saturday where he is expected to attack a GOP lawmaker who voted for his impeachment, a Republican mayor ripped into what is being called the ex-president's "revenge tour," saying the GOP has gone off the rails to appease Trump.

Trump will reportedly attack Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) who has been unrepentant in criticism of the former president, with CNN reporting, "The effort to oust the Republicans who crossed him will be one of the biggest tests of Trump's post-presidential power, assessing whether the former President still has the sway with base Republican voters that he enjoyed during his four years in the White House."

According to the report, Gonzalez is still highly popular in his district and it may be an uphill battle to unseat him in the Republican primary before the 2022 midterm election.

One Republican mayor in his district admitted he is appalled by the idea of the rally that seems to be coming to Ohio just to target the incumbent GOP lawmaker.

Speaking with CNN, Dave Handwerk,68, the mayor of Orrville, Ohio, who claimed he is a lifelong Republican, the GOP has reached a "sad state of affairs."

"If the Republican Party means you have to be a Trump supporter, I don't know what that means for me anymore," complained Handwerk. "For me, it just means I don't know where the Republican Party is going anymore

Handwerk's complaint echoes comments made by Gonzalez in may when he stated, "The reality inside our party is people do feel differently about President Trump. If we are going to win elections going forward, retake the House, retake the Senate, retake the White House, there has to be room for both. And if we are going to excommunicate people who feel differently...I think it is a losing strategy for a party."

You can read more here.



