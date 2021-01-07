Trump officials prepare to reject 'unlawful or dangerous' directives in final two weeks: report

On Thursday, Axios reported that officials in the Trump administration have discussed plans to defy "unlawful or dangerous" orders from the president in the final two weeks, as his behavior has grown more unpredictable.

"While several senior officials have already resigned in disgust since the riots, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Deputy National Security adviser Matt Pottinger, there has been a heavy behind-the-scenes push to urge other top national security officials to stay on as a bulwark against emboldened U.S. enemies," reported Jonathan Swan. "Multiple Cabinet officials and senators from both parties, including senior Senate Republicans, have privately urged National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to stay in their jobs for the sake of the nation's security and continuity of government."

According to the report, while officials have discussed transferring Trump's presidential powers to Vice President Mike Pence under the 25th Amendment, the consensus is that it would be "bad for the country and technically unworkable in such a short period of time."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have both warned that if the Cabinet does not invoke the 25th Amendment, they could start impeachment proceedings early next week.