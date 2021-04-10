Manhattan Trump investigation expands to salary and benefits paid to son of Trump Org exec: report

According to The Washington Post, Manhattan prosecutors are now looking into the suspicious salary and benefits paid out from the Trump Organization to Barry Weisselberg, the son of the organization's CFO and the manager of Trump's ice skating rinks.
"Former president Donald Trump's company paid a skating rink manager more than $200,000 in annual salary, $40,000 yearly bonuses and provided free company-owned apartments for his family, according to testimony of the employee, Barry Weisselberg, and his financial documents," reported Shayna Jacobs, Jonathan O'Connell, and David A. Fahrenthold. "Such payments and perks, as well as other financial support provided to Weisselberg and his family, have drawn new scrutiny from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D) as a potentially key component of his ongoing criminal investigation into the former president's business activity and finances."
According to the report, "On Thursday, Barry Weisselberg's ex-wife, Jennifer Weisselberg, provided documents and a laptop to Vance's office in response to a grand jury subpoena requiring her to produce all of the records she possessed for her ex-husband's bank accounts and credit cards plus his statements of net worth and tax filings ... The documents show an array of payments and perks that Barry Weisselberg and his family received as a result of his employment for Trump's company over 18 years, likely raising key questions for investigators analyzing the finances of the cash-only skating rink and working to ascertain whether the proper taxes were paid."
The Trump Organization's management of the Wollman Rink has raised suspicion and scrutiny due to the fact that visitors were required to pay cash only.
The report noted that prosecutors could try to use tax or financial charges against Barry Weisselberg to flip Allen Weisselberg against Trump. The older Weisselberg, one of Trump's longest and closest allies, has thus far resisted pressure to cooperate against his longtime employer.
