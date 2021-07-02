Latest Trump family defense is that they're only accused of stealing $3.5 million
Donald Trump, Jr. with Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump (Twitter)

Family scion Eric Trump went on Fox News on Thursday night to complain about the 15-count indictment against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Eric Trump complained about New York City on Fox News with whataboutism.

"Crime is rampant, people are leaving the city in record numbers, it's dirty, it's disgusting — New York is no longer what it is," he claimed. "And they have an entire district attorney's office and attorney general's office that's focused on $3.5 million to take down a political opponent?"

"I mean, this is what they do, this is New York state for you. This is worse than a banana republic," he absurdly claimed. "It's truly horrible."

His appearance came shortly after he went on Newsmax to say neither he nor Ivanka and Don, Jr. would be indicted because they lead "amazingly clean lives."


