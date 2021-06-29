Trump's doctors worried about organ failure after he was hospitalized with COVID-19: report

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," the authors of a new book on Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic revealed that doctors attending to the ex-president when he became infected were worried he might suffer organ failure if he left Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Speaking with co-hosts Willie Geist and Mika Brzezinski, journalists Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb were asked about events reported in their book, "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History."

Speaking with host Geist, Abutaleb explained, "Our reporting shows that the president was much sicker than was reported at the time, last October, and he got access to what was then an experimental drug, an antibody that people familiar with his medical condition was responsible for his rapid turn around. Before that, his doctors were concerned he was going to have to go on a ventilator. Some people were worried he wasn't going to make it out of Walter Reed."

"We saw him come back to the White House, everyone remembers him laboring to get up the stairs as he took off his mask," host Geist interjected. "How serious a case was it?"

"Before that it was a serious case," she replied. "The president at the time was in the highest risk category; he was over 70, he was medically obese, didn't exercise very much. He ticked a lot of the high-risk categories for a coronavirus patient and he had to be given oxygen twice. At one point his oxygen dipped into the 80s and, like I said earlier, his doctors feared he was going to have to go on a ventilator."

"So before that, it was looking like a very serious case," she added. "Even as you noted before, when he left the hospital just a few days after he was admitted, his then-physician Sean Conley didn't want him to leave, the CDC director at the time, Robert Redfield, called Sean Conley and said he can't leave the hospital he's in the highest risk category, he could have a second backslide or some kind of organ failure and Sean Conley said he agreed but couldn't convince the president to stay any longer."

Watch below:



