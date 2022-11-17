NY judge 'will not budge an inch' —orders Trump Organization to meet with court-appointed monitor

Judge Arthur F. Engoron has instructed a retired judge to begin monitoring the practices of the Trump Organization and new court documents reveal the scope of her powers.

According to the decision filed Thursday, the former president's company has two weeks to deliver retired Judge Barbara S. Jones "a full and accurate description of the corporate structure" there.

"The parties shall promptly meet with the Monitor and shall cooperate with the Monitor to design processes and procedures that provide the Monitor with access to all information necessary to effectuate the Monitor's responsibilities herein," the Judge wrote.

They're responsible for informing her in advance of any shifting assets within 30 days of the movement. This guarantees that they can't form the corporation in another state and funnel money there outside of the purview of the New York Attorney General's $250 million lawsuit.

The company must respond to the Monitor's requests no more than five days after they're made. They're also required to comply with every request by the Monitor for information.

"The Monitor shall report the status of the monitorship to the Court and the parties monthly, or as the Monitor finds necessary, or as this Court shall order. The Monitor shall immediately report to this Court and the parties any unusual and/or suspicious and/or suspected or actual fraudulent activity," the document goes on.

According to The Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, "Engoron continues to prove himself one of the toughest judges on the Trumps... He will not budge an inch."

