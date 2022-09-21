New York AG Letitia James sues Trump and his family for fraud: court records
Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump (AFP)

New York attorney general Letitia James has filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, according to court records.

The state attorney general filed the lawsuit against the former president, his three eldest children, the Trump Organization and other individuals associated with operating the family-owned business and other Trump-associated entities.

Trump's inner circle had been expecting the lawsuit as the result of her years-long investigation into asset valuations at his real estate company and other allegedly fraudulent activities.

The attorney general believes Trump and his co-defendants violated state and local laws and referred the case to the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service.

She is seeking $250 million in allegedly ill-gotten proceeds and to permanently ban Trump and his eldest children from serving as the director of any business registered in New York state.

All four members of the Trump family have sat for sworn depositions with James, who is facing re-election in November.

