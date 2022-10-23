Trial begins Monday for Trump Organization's tax fraud scheme

The Trump Organization goes to court on Monday to face the tax fraud charges in New York after an investigation into Donald Trump's company handing out perks to employees.

Mother Jones also noted that a piece of the trial will include the untaxed benefits given to employees, like "luxury apartments and cars, to top Trump Organization executives, including the company’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg."

Weisselberg will serve five months in prison at Rikers Island in New York City for his role and pay $2 million in taxes and penalties. He scored over $1.7 million in untaxed benefits like a Mercedes and a fancy Manhattan apartment. He was warned if he lied, he'd be thrown in jail for 15 years.

“The purpose of the scheme was to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was ‘off the books,'” says the indictment documents.

The opening statements aren't likely to begin on Monday, it will begin with a jury selection process, which could take a while. The Trump team has tried to get the jury stacked with only Trump fans. The former president calls the whole thing a "political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats (sic)."

There is also a $250 million civil suit against Trump and his heirs, along with Weisselberg for financial fraud. That case claims that Trump artificially inflated his assets to get bank loans and deflated them for tax breaks.

If the selected jury votes to convict the Trump Organization, they could be fined up to $1.6 million.

A court hearing for the other fraud case is scheduled for Oct. 31.