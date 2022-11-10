Top exec testifies note on Trump's personal ledger was removed before it was sent to Manhattan DA
A Trump Organization executive admitted that a note on Donald Trump's personal ledger was removed before it was handed it over to the grand jury in his tax fraud case, CBS News reports.

Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney "was shown a page of Trump's 2012 ledger — an accounting of expenses paid from Trump's personal coffers — provided to prosecutors by accounting firm Mazars USA. Beneath a ledger entry for a 2012 payment of more than $30,000 to a private school appears the phrase 'per Allen Weisselberg,' referring to the company's former chief financial officer who in August entered a guilty plea to fraud and tax evasion," CBS News' report stated. "McConney was then shown a copy of the same 2012 personal ledger page provided by the Trump Organization to a Manhattan grand jury in 2021. The phrase 'per Allen Weisselberg' appeared to be missing."

McConney told the prosecutors Joshua Steinglass that if one goes "into the system on the general ledger program, you can change descriptions."

"Are you saying someone deleted the phrase 'per Allen Weisselberg'?" asked Steinglass.

"Yes," McConney replied, although he was unable to say who deleted the entry.

As CBS News points out, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg have been charged by the Manhattan District Attorney with more than a dozen criminal counts related to allegations that some executives were provided with untaxed "indirect" compensation in the form of luxury benefits. The Trump Organization denies the charges.

