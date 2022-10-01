Trump officials stuffed Hunter Biden photos in White House HVAC unit to troll incoming administration

On Friday, POLITICO reported that outgoing Trump officials broke the White House air conditioning system by stuffing it full of photos of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, to get a rise out of the incoming administration.

The revelation comes out of the upcoming book "Confidence Man," by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

"Excerpts of the new book shared with West Wing Playbook show how in the final days of his presidency, Trump’s team took steps to sabotage their successors," reported Max Tani and Alex Thompson. "Haberman reported that an employee of John McEntee, who served as Trump’s director of the Presidential Personnel Office, stuffed copies of photos of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit at the White House, breaking it."

"The moment was a particularly petty representation of the disregard even rank-and-file staff had for the people who would soon be taking their jobs," said the report. "The direct interactions between Trump and Biden’s senior staff weren’t much better."

Hunter Biden has been a years-long focus of Republican efforts to create scandal within the Biden administration, much of it centering on a laptop that reportedly contained evidence he tried to profit off of his family name, though there is still no evidence the president was aware of or supported this.

Simultaneously, Hunter Biden is reportedly under criminal investigation by federal officials, who are investigating whether he committed tax fraud and improperly obtained a gun while ineligible due to admitted substance abuse issues.