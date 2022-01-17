Trump associate George Nader pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to defraud the US government: report
George Nader and Donald Trump (screengrab)

One of Donald Trump's allies pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race.

"George Nader, an American adviser to the government of the United Arab Emirates, convicted sex offender, and frequent visitor to the White House during President Donald Trump’s first year in office, has pleaded guilty for his role in helping the UAE pump millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions into the U.S. political system during the 2016 presidential election," Matthew Cole reported for The Intercept.

The guilty plea has not been previously reported but was disclosed in a December sentencing memo in which prosecutors sought a five yer sentence.

"Nader’s guilty plea opens a new window into the efforts of the United Arab Emirates and its de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, known as MBZ, to influence the outcome of the 2016 election and shape subsequent U.S. policy in the Gulf," The Intercept reported. "Prosecutors have alleged that Nader took his instructions from the UAE crown prince and that he regularly updated MBZ on his progress as he sought to get close to Clinton."


