Trump's allies are already demanding Georgia laws be changed so he can be pardoned

Donald Trump's supporters in "MAGA World" are already urging that Georgia law be changed so the former president – who is loudly declaring his innocence – can be pardoned.

After a fourth indictment was handed down on Monday night, legal analysts began explaining how the former president can't be pardoned if he is found guilty. Only governors can pardon state charges but, in Georgia, not even that is possible.

The complication dates back to a governor in Georgia who was selling pardons. The state Constitution now says that only a five-person State Board of Pardons and Paroles is “vested with the power of executive clemency, including the powers to grant reprieves, pardons, and paroles; to commute penalties; to remove disabilities imposed by law; and to remit any part of a sentence for any offense against the state after conviction.”

So, despite him not yet being convicted of any crime, supporters of Trump want lawmakers to step in and pardon him.

"Dastardly Stalinist Democrats have made it illegal to watch television, leading the country 'towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s or a potential 'civil war' unless Georgia’s legislature overhauls state law to allow a future president to pardon Donald Trump," was the Daily Beast summarizing of what conservative commentators were saying.

“Stalin would be proud” raged Fox host Mark Levine on Monday. Levine was among the Fox hosts that were exchanging emails with John Eastman, who is also charged with Trump.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox that, “We are drifting towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s,” and the charges against Trump are, “A desperate last ditch effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent.”



Other allies are repeating one of his defenses – that he has a First Amendment right to say whatever he wants to lawmakers about changing election results.

Liz Wheeler, who previously worked at One America News Network, complained, “Apparently illegal in America now: Telling people to watch TV, Asking for phone numbers, Renting rooms at the Capitol, Advocating for signature verification, and Tweets.”



“It’s not just Trump they’re coming after,” Wheeler wrote. “They’re coming next for our free speech if we dare dissent.”

But it was Fox guests Mike Davis and Gingrich that began advocating for lawmakers to step in to grant Trump a pardon, apparently already presuming a conviction is coming.

“I think this is so dangerous to the very survival of the republic that it has to be stopped,” Gingrich said.



“Under the Georgia law, there is a statute that limits the Republican governor’s ability to pardon, and I think that the legislature in Georgia needs to amend that statute and give Governor Kemp the ability to pardon in this situation because this is clear election interference,” Davis said.



“It is clear Democrat lawfare by Democrat prosecutors where they are trying to have Democrat prosecutors, Democrat judges and Democrat juries and Democrat hellholes decide the next presidential election instead of the American people," he also said.

Read the full report from the Daily Beast.