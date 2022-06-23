Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Thursday that the only reason that he knows that someone asks for a pardon is that they've done something wrong.

The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed evidence that several Republicans had asked President Donald Trump's administration for pardons.

One was Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who reportedly asked for a preemptive pardon in a Dec. 21 meeting. But Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said "he was asking in early December, and I'm not sure why."

She explained that Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) also asked her about pardons. She said that she heard that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) asked for a pardon, but did so through someone else.

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Surreal’: Trump’s Italian satellite conspiracy theory stuns during Jan. 6 hearing

Former White House senior adviser Eric Herschmann explained that Gaetz was asking for a pardon that essentially included anything he's ever done in his whole life.

"The general tone was, we may get prosecuted because we were defensive of you know, the president's positions on these things. The pardon that he was discussing, or that he was requesting as broad as you could describe from the beginning of, I remember he said, from the beginning of time up until today, for any and all things," Herschmann testified.

Gaetz is under investigation as part of a scheme involving paid sex workers and a series of other things through former Seminole County tax collector, Joel Greenberg.

Republican officials who were begging for Trump pardons www.youtube.com

Trump News SmartNews