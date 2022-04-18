The man who calls himself 'Trump's top pastor' just lost his bid for Trump's endorsement

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed an incumbent Republican member of Congress -- and while this normally wouldn't merit discussion, he endorsed this candidate over one of his old 2016 campaign allies.

In a release from the former president, Trump said that he's supporting Rep. William Timmons (R-SC) instead of Pastor Mark Burns.

"William Timmons has been a steadfast supporter of our America First agenda, and has my Complete (sic) and Total Endorsement (sic)," Trump said in his release.

Burns has already drawn support from far-right members like Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and close Trump ally Michael Flynn, and has spent the past several months promoting himself as the Trump candidate, even accusing his opponent of speaking ill of Trump and his MAGA supporters.

As NBC News' Jacob Rubashkin notes, Burns has even gone so far as to depict himself as "Trump's top pastor" -- but it still wasn't enough to win an endorsement.











