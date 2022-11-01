During an appearance on The Chris Stigall Show this Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was asked about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband that was carried out by a homeless, conspiracy theory-believing drifter, who broke into the couple's home in San Francisco home and reportedly smashed Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer.

According to Trump, there are "weird things going on in that household."

Trump then went on to regurgitate an unfounded claim that originated from aerial images from the crime scene that show broken glass on the patio where the attacker, David DePape, allegedly broke through the doors to enter the home. Some say the images show the attacker broke the glass from inside the home.

"The glass it seems was broken from from the inside to the out, so it wasn't a break-in, it was a break-out," Trump said. "I don't know -- you hear the same things I do."

Stigall then brought up the 911 recording from the attack -- which has not been released to the public -- saying that it suggests Paul Pelosi knew the attacker's identity.

"Yeah, it's a lot of bad stuff," Trump replied. "I'm not a fan of Nancy Pelosi, but what's going on there is very sad... The whole thing is crazy. I mean, if there is even a little bit of truth to what is being said, it's crazy."

According to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, there is "absolutely no evidence that Mr. Pelosi knew this man."

“As a matter of fact, the evidence indicates the exact opposite," Scott said.

The intruder allegedly told Paul Pelosi he was going to tie him up and wait for the speaker to get home.

Local media had earlier reported that the intruder shouted "Where's Nancy?" during the assault, which came less than two weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

And speaking after voting in his home state of Delaware Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he didn't "know for certain, but it looks like this (assault) was intended for Nancy."

The president denounced the attack, calling out increasingly polarizing political rhetoric.

"You can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it's being stolen -- all the malarkey that's been put out there to undermine democracy," he said.

"This talk produces the violence," he added.

The suspect had espoused extreme right-wing positions on social media, an officer told the Wall Street Journal.

Several Republicans also spoke out against the attack, including House minority whip Steve Scalise, who himself was shot at a congressional baseball practice in 2017 and said he was "disgusted" by Friday's assault.





With additional reporting by AFP