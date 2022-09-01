Former President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that he was providing financial aid to some of the people charged in relation to the January 6 insurrection, according to Business Insider.

There are more than 900 Jan. 6 attackers who are facing charges from the Justice Department and of those over 370 have pleaded guilty to their role.

Speaking to Wendy Bell's radio show, Trump asserted, "It's a disgrace what they've done to them."

"They're firemen, they're policemen, they're people in the military," Trump said of those 900 people, saying. He said that his personal legal team has been 'working on it very hard' but didn't clarify what they were working on. It's unclear if he's saying that his lawyers are helping the Jan. 6 defendants or if he's simply working with his lawyers to pay for the other lawyers. There are several of the defendants who have been given court-appointed lawyers.

He said he'd also be handing out pardons, but didn't seem to take people seriously if they had short sentences.

"I think that's probably going to be the best because even if they go for two months or six months — they have sentences that go a lot longer than that — but we'll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can't let that happen here," Trump said, noting the government would issue an apology if he wins in 2024.

Trump's super PAC has been paying the legal fees of several of the staff on his campaign or in his White House as they navigate the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. In July, it was revealed that Trump's donors contributing to his super PAC have footed $2.2 million in legal fees for the staffers. The funds are being funneled to Elections, LLC a firm where the Trump lawyers are employed. One of them, former White House lawyer Stefan Passantino, was representing former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson until she decided she wanted to cooperate with the committee.



It's unknown which of Trump's supporters he's deemed good enough to get his money, but he indicated that he's only "financially supporting people that are incredible."

Listen to the interview below.



