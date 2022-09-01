'We'll have to do something with him': Trump issues new threats to McConnell in feud over Senate candidates
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (White House photo by Shealah Craighead.)

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday once again issued threats to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell took some veiled shots at Trump's picks for Senate candidates.

During an appearance on the right-wing Real America's Voice network, Trump once again made the false claim that McConnell in 2020 was in dire straits in his race against Democrat Amy McGrath before he supposedly saved his career by giving him his endorsement.

In reality, of course, McConnell was never in danger of losing to McGrath in a deep-red state like Kentucky.

Nonetheless, Trump raged about McConnell's performance, and in particular his comments about bad "candidate quality" among the current crop of Trump-picked Senate candidates.

READ MORE: Lindsey Graham ordered to appear before Georgia grand jury to answer questions about Trump

The former president then suggested he was working behind the scenes to get McConnell ousted as Senate GOP leader.

"He's not good," Trump said. "And we're going to go through him. And then we'll have to, later on, we’ll have to do something with him."

Trump cited unnamed Republicans to claim that others in the party want McConnell out as well.

"The party is furious at him," Trump said. "We have to put up with him for a period of time, but eventually he’ll be gone. He’s bad news... for him to make that statement is a disgrace."

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video