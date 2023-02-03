Trump Org pays $1.6 million fine for tax fraud: 'The checks didn’t bounce'
Donald Trump (Photo: By Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump's companies have paid a $1.6 million fine after they were found guilty of tax fraud, The Daily Beast reported.

The companies owned by the former president were found guilty of 17 counts of financial crimes in Dec. 2022. The conviction has since sparked interest in the Manhattan District Attorney's office for looking at Trump personally for possible fraud. A grand jury was impaneled last month to address that case.

The Daily Beast confirmed with the New York County Clerk that the payments were made with two checks. The clerk also "confirmed matter-of-factly that the checks didn’t bounce."

The companies fall under the umbrella of the Trump Organization, which was found to have been giving off-the-books gifts to employees that were untaxed. Items included cars, apartments and, in the case of bookkeeper Allen Weisselberg, tuition for his grandchildren's private school.

Others were paid as "independent contractors," which allowed the Trump Organization to "skirt taxes."

Weisselberg is now serving a five-month sentence in Rikers Island jail in New York City, a punishment which critics have complained is "disgustingly weak."

Reports this week revealed that more charges against Weisselberg could be forthcoming.

Former district attorneys told Insider that Trump could face up to four years in prison if he is convicted of first-degree falsifying business records.

Read the full report at the Daily Beast.

SmartNews