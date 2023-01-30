Manhattan grand jury to start hearing evidence against Trump in Stormy Daniels case: report
President Donald Trump walks from the west wing of the White House to Marine One in 2017. (Shutterstock.com)

The Manhattan district attorney's office will begin presenting evidence against Donald Trump to a grand jury as part of an investigation into hush money payments he made to an adult film actress.

Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts related to the payments made to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, and a grand jury was recently empaneled and witness testimony could begin soon -- sending a clear signal that district attorney Alvin Bragg could soon decide whether to charge Trump in the case, reported the New York Times.

Federal prosecutors discussed bringing charges against Trump in the case as his time in office ended but ultimately determined he would likely be prosecuted for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection or some other more serious crime, and Department of Justice guidelines prevented him from being charged earlier, while he was the sitting president.

Cohen met with Manhattan prosecutors earlier this month in the first such meeting in more than a year.

