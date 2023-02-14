Trump mulled televising executions of death row inmates: report

A new report from Rolling Stone claims that former President Donald Trump mulled supporting a get-Medieval-on-crime policy for his 2024 White House bid that could even include televised executions of death row inmates.

Two sources tell Rolling Stone that Trump is particularly keen on bringing back old-time methods of executing prisoners, including firing squads, hangings, and even guillotines.

The former president has also mulled proposing filming videos of inmates in the final moments of their lives that would, in Trump's thinking, would make for a good deterrent to future criminals.

“The [former] president believes this would help put the fear of God into violent criminals,” one source tells the publication. “He wanted to do some of these [things] when he was in office, but for whatever reasons didn’t have the chance."

Trump infamously demanded the death penalty back in the 1980s for the Central Park Five, a group of young Black men who were falsely accused of raping and murdering a female jogger in Central Park and who spent over a decade in jail before their convictions were vacated in 2002 after evidence had emerged showing their innocence.

Even after this, Trump continued to insist that the five men were guilty and would not apologize for his call for them to be executed.