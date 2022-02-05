Pence will get a Trump 'nastygram' for telling him he's wrong about 2020 election: Maggie Haberman

On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman broke down the growing tensions between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, following the latter's forceful speech condemning the pressure to make him overturn the 2020 election.

"We know, Maggie, that the former President, Trump, won't take this well, will he?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"No, I think that President Trump is — former President Trump, excuse me — is frankly luckily he's not on Twitter anymore," said Haberman. "If he was, he would spout out a statement that would be more harmful to the former president than to Pence. But I expect we're going to see some kind of nastygram that comes out at some point. I don't know how Pence will handle that."

Haberman then speculated about how much the feud between Trump and Pence might escalate.

"I do think that ... whether this really has durability depends on what Pence says going forward," continued Haberman. "I don't suspect this is going to become a staple of all of Pence's speeches. I think if Trump continues to talk about Pence, and Trump tried to correct himself this past week. He issued a follow-up statement in which he seemed to be walking back what he said, however, walking back what he said suggested the January 6th committee should be investigating Pence. If you see trump continuing to ratchet up pressure on Pence, I think Pence will feel like he has no choice but to keep talking."

Watch below: