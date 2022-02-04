'President Trump is wrong': Defiant Mike Pence says he had 'no right to overturn the election'
Former Vice President Mike Pence defied former President Donald Trump in Friday and reiterated that he did not have the power to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

During a speech delivered at the Federalist Society, Pence hit back at Trump for claiming that Pence should have overturned the election last January 6th.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said. "I had no right to overturn the election."

Pence went on to elaborate on why it would have been wrong for him to do the former president's bidding by rejecting the certified results from multiple swing states.

"The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone," he said. "And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election."

