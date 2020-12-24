Trump tells Pence he doesn't understand why the VP can't overturn the election in the Senate

President Donald Trump approached his vice president this week demanding to know why he can't be the one to overturn the election for him in the U.S. Senate.

Trump, who's never served in government, has struggled to understand that there are rules and laws that must be followed. While serving in the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr convinced Trump that Article II of the U.S. Constitution gave him absolute authority to do whatever he wants without consequence.

CNN.com reported Thursday that when Trump spoke with Vice President Mike Pence this week, he demanded to know why, as the president of the Senate, Pence couldn't overturn the 2020 election.

Trump retweeted a demand for Pence to "act" on the election, but aides told CNN that Trump's conversation was "entirely unrelated" to the tweet.





Trump tweet Photo: Screen capture





"Trump has told people recently that Pence isn't doing enough to fight for him as his presidency ends, and has recently taken an interest in Pence's traditional role during the certification. As President of the Senate, Pence presides over the proceedings," said the report. But Trump brought it up again before the two split for the holidays, asking Pence why the election can't be overturned on Jan. 6.

"One source close to Pence said it is not seen as a good option for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley -- the current president pro tempore -- to be there instead of Pence on January 6," the report also said. Pence was off on a global tour ahead of leaving the White House.

The Lincoln Project has been trolling Trump with a video telling the president that on Jan. 6, Pence will certify the election whether Trump wants him to or not.

Read the full report at CNN.com.