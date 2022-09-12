J6 Committee considering asking for testimony from Trump and Pence: report

On Monday, the Huffington Post reported that members of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are now considering a new step: asking for testimony from former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence themselves.

"Multiple sources tell CNN that the committee isn’t expecting either official to testify, but some members and staff believe they should be invited anyway just to have that on the record," reported David Moye. "'How do you create a historic record without including formal requests for the two top witnesses?' an unnamed source familiar with the committee’s work told the network."

"Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, has repeatedly said he’d like to hear from Pence, and the former vice president said last month that he’d 'consider' testifying before the committee," the report continued. "The committee is also open to hearing Trump’s testimony, but only if it’s offered on its terms, the network said, adding that internal discussions about asking Trump and Pence to testify have intensified as the investigation nears its end."

This comes a week after Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a key figure on the committee, said he is interested in testimony from Ginni Thomas, the far-right activist and Supreme Court spouse who emails suggest was counseling numerous state legislators to try to overturn the results of the election.

This comes as other overlapping investigations appear to be moving into high gear, with 40 participants in Trump's fake electors scheme receiving subpoenas from the Justice Department, including GOP strategist Boris Epshteyn, who had his phone confiscated.

"The committee is expected to dissolve in 16 weeks," the report added. "Politico says panel members are also debating when to release a comprehensive final report, as well as hundreds of witness transcripts that might provide new details about Trump’s behavior surrounding the Capitol attack."