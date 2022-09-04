'Dramatic, sad music' plays as Trump paints dystopian picture of America during 2-hour speech

Donald Trump gave a long-winded speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday that featured orchestral music playing as he neared the two-hour mark.

"This is a new one for me: there's dramatic, sad music playing over Trump's (apparent) conclusion as he lays out all the ways he says the country is falling apart," Jonathan Tamari of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

France 24 White House correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani reported, "Trump is wrapping up his remarks with a gloomy music in the background (that some in the crowd first thought was thunder). And he points to the news cameras to say 'they truly are the enemy of the people.'"

The music started as Trump complained about the "weaponizing" of law enforcement in his first public speech since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Trump's complaints about the FBI were one of the few new things in his speech that mostly recycled the same speech he's been giving for months.

Also at the rally, Trump claimed it is actually Democrats who are insurrections and said GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell should be "scorned."

The thematic music ended with Trump's speech and the song "Hold On I'm Coming" by Sam and Dave played.

Watch: