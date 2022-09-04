Watch: Trump declares it is actually Democrats who are a threat to democracy

Donald Trump on Saturday responded to President Joe Biden's primetime address on democracy at a rally in Pennsylvania that streamed online on far-right websites in his first public speech since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

"Now I want to be very clear, very clear upfront, not every Republican — not even a majority of Republicans are MAGA Republicans," Biden said. "Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know, because I've been able to work with these mainstream Republicans."



"But there's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans and that is a threat to this country.Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country," Biden said. "MAGA Republicans don’t understand what every truly patriotic American knows. You can’t love your country only when you win. The MAGA Republicans look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair."

Trump addressed Biden's remarks at his Saturday rally.

"There's only one party that's waging war on American democracy by censoring free speech, criminalizing dissent — you see that happening — disarming law-abiding citizens, issuing lawless mandates and unconstitutional orders, imprisoning political protesters — that's what they're doing — rigging elections, weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI like never, ever before," Trump argued.



"And raiding and breaking into the homes of their political opponents — I wonder who that could be," he continued.

"Republicans and the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy, we are the ones trying to save our democracy," Trump claimed. "The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right."

Watch:

