Subpoenaing Trump's phone records now 'up for discussion': Bennie Thompson

On Wednesday, according to CBS' Zak Hudak and Robert Costa, House January 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that issuing a subpoena for former President Donald Trump's phone records is "up for discussion."
However, noted Costa, Thompson said that there are potentially other ways the committee has to obtain the records.
“There are some other options we have which I can't tell you right now that we’ll look at and try to pull it together," Thompson explained. "There might have been some other people in the room who heard conversations during that day.”
This comes after reports that there is a 7 hour and 37 minute gap in White House phone records currently held by the committee, leaving open the question of what the former president was discussing during that time and with whom. Some Republicans who spoke with Trump that day, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), have evaded reporter questions about what was discussed.
