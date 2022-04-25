'Foolish and weak!' Trump lashes out at Mike Pence after Piers Morgan asks him about losing 2020 vote

Former President Donald Trump once again attacked former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to do his bidding by blocking the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Trump was asked why he obsessively talks about the 2020 election.

"I don't talk constantly, you brought it up!" Trump replied. "You brought it up, I didn't, I don't talk about it very much! I do say it was rigged!"



Trump then attacked Sen. Mitch McConnell for being "stupid," and said that the Senate Republican leader "shouldn't have allowed it to happen."

Morgan replied that the facts quite clearly show Trump lost the election, and he pointed out that his own former vice president said so.

"Mike was foolish and he was weak!" Trump replied.

Trump, along with attorney John Eastman, pressured Pence to throw out certified election results from several key swing states, thus flipping control of the election back to Republican-controlled state legislatures.

Pence ultimately refused, which resulted in crowds of Trump supporters chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!" as they rioted at the United States Capitol building.

