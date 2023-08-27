'The dumbest poll yet': Trump flips out in midnight rant over Fox News election poll
Donald Trump (Photo by Timothy Clary for AFP)

At approximately midnight on Saturday, Donald Trump attacked both Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, accusing them of propping up the presidential nomination campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and then complained about a Fox poll where he was not included.

Over two posts on his Truth Social platform, the former president made dubious claims about the popularity of his interview with fired Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on the night of the Republican Party debate and then claimed the conservative network "will continue to Hemorrhage Viewers and Ratings."

In his first post he maintained, "The Globalists over at FoxNews and their subservient 'paper,' The Wall Street Journal, in their never ending quest to stop America First, and give Ron DeSanctimonious one last HOPELESS push, have created the dumbest Poll yet. It states 'What candidates are you voting for among likely GOP primary voters who WATCHED THE DEBATE?'"

"I wasn’t going to bring this up but no TRUMP VOTER watched the debate, which was the lowest rated ever, because they were ALL watching my interview with Tucker Carlson!" he added.

In his second post he wrote, "Page 2: The Interview has, at this moment, 260,000,000 Views, the biggest of all time, whereas the FoxNews Debate had only 11,000,000 Viewers. End of story! If FoxNews doesn’t get on board the greatest MOVEMENT of all time, MAGA, they will continue to Hemorrhage Viewers and Ratings - They will never come back - The beautiful Golden Goose will be forever gone!"

