There are no protocols for the Secret Service to protect Trump if he gets thrown in jail: security experts
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Even though the Secret Service is charged with protecting former President Donald Trump even now that he's left office, the agency could in the future face a unique challenge if he's eventually convicted of a crime.

Huffington Post's S.V. Date asked some security experts about how the Secret Service would protect Trump if he lands behind bars and they doubted the agency had protocols in place for such a situation.

"This would be unprecedented," Jeffrey Robinson, co-author of the book, "Standing Next to History: An Agent's Life Inside the Secret Service," told Huffington Post. "It's going to present some very interesting circumstances."

National security attorney Bradley Moss, meanwhile, tells Huffington Post that President Joe Biden may get final say over how much protection Trump would get while serving a prison sentence.

"There is no precedent for this, so no one knows for certain the answer, and arguably President Biden gets final say over the extent of any USSS protection for his predecessor," he explains. "That said, it is likely former President Trump would maintain protection even if convicted and incarcerated due to his special status."

The Trump Organization is currently facing a criminal investigation from the New York Attorney General's Office, which is probing whether the former president lied about the value of his assets in financial filings to get preferential tax treatment.