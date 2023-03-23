Former Trump official: 'Folks on both sides of the aisle want to see him arrested'

Former President Donald Trump is facing a possible indictment this week over his 2016 hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney predicted that his arrest would make both Democrats and some Republicans happy.

During an interview on CNN, Mulvaney warned that an indictment of the former president would likely help him among the GOP base, and he cited recent polling showing Trump extending his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential primary.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Mulvaney if he really thought Trump supporters would like to see him in handcuffs and he replied that an arrest of Trump "will show that this has been a political witch hunt the whole time, and they think it will make Donald Trump more sympathetic" in the eyes of voters.



"A lot of folks on both sides of the aisle right now want to see Donald Trump arrested," he said.

Collins pushed back, however, and wondered whether Trump would personally want to deal with nonstop reminders about money he paid to an adult film star to cover up an affair he'd had in the months just after his third wife had given birth to their son.

"No one really wants to be indicted," Mulvaney conceded. "No one wants to be arrested. Certainly no one wants to have your private personal laundry aired in public... But at some point, face it, if you're Donald Trump, and you're thinking, 'Look, it's going to happen anyway. Let's make the best of it politically.'"

