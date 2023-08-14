Trump may have given judge reason to jail him with attack on witness: legal expert

At least one legal expert believes that former President Donald Trump's angry Truth Social tirades make it more likely he winds up incarcerated ahead of his trials.

New York University law professor Ryan Goodman argues on Twitter that Trump's decision on Monday morning to attack former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and to specifically discourage him from testifying before a Fulton County grand jury could give a judge a "presumption against" releasing him.

As evidence, Goodman cites Georgia law stating that courts shall only release people on bail if they find that the defendant "poses no significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice."

What's more, Goodman writes that Trump's attack on Duncan "may also violate the conditions of release in [the] federal January 6th case" set by Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Added to all this, writes Goodman, "Trump's statement will be seen as especially egregious by the courts because he explicitly is saying the witness should defy a grand jury subpoena."

In his original Truth Social post, the former president wrote that he was "reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff (sic) Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury," before then adding, "He shouldn’t."