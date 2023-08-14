Georgia's anti-racketeering law will make witnesses feel 'especially squeezed' to flip on Trump: report
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis this week is widely expected to drop new criminal charges against former President Donald Trump using Georgia's anti-racketeering law that legal experts say could be especially daunting for the former president to overcome.

As a new report in Axios explains, Georgia's RICO law "allows prosecutors to string together crimes committed by different people toward one common goal," which also makes it more difficult for defense attorneys to build a broad, coherent defense.

And the fact that there are potentially many defendants facing stiff penalties in the case means that there will be big incentives for smaller players to flip and offer testimony, Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis tells the publication.

"The defendants who are left standing without plea deals and grants of immunity may especially feel squeezed as the process goes on," said Kreis.

Additionally, notes Axios, the state charges mean that Trump couldn't pardon his way out of them even if elected president again -- and the complicated pardon process in the state would make it harder for a Republican governor to bail him out.

Willis' team is presenting its case before a grand jury on Monday and multiple reports have indicated that charges will be officially filed by the end of the week.

