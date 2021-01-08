Trump in 'significant legal jeopardy' for inciting US Capitol riot: ex-FBI director

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, former Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, said Donald Trump is likely looking at being investigated for inciting the invasion and riot at the U.S. Capitol that sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.



With reports that the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is looking into prosecuting the outgoing president. McCabe was asked by Berman, "The news coming out of the D.C. U.S. Attorney is that he won't rule out prosecuting the president of the United States. What legal jeopardy is the president in this morning?"



"Well, John, I think he could be in significant legal jeopardy," McCabe replied. " I mean, what we know at this point is that there is ample reason to conduct a deep and thorough full scope investigation of the president and everyone around him who may have participated in or been responsible for to some degree this attack on our government."



'Look, this was a situation that I was unfortunately in, you will remember a few years ago, where when you are confronted with undeniable evidence of federal criminal activity," he continued. "You have an obligation, I believe, to investigate that activity whether or not the person at the center of it is the president of the United States -- here we are again. Once again you see our Justice Department elements, our FBI agents and others are put in the incredibly awkward and painful position of having to investigate the president of the United States, but it is absolutely the right thing to do."



"Whether the prosecutors and the new attorney general will decide that there is enough evidence to move forward and to request an indictment, that's a decision that remains to be seen, but the fact is it needs to be thoroughly investigated now," the ex-FBI official suggested. "And if the U.S. Attorney in D.C. said anything other than what we heard yesterday, I would be shocked and offended."



Watch below:



