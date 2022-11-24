Trump attacks prosecutor and judges on Thanksgiving: 'Give me freedom or give me death'

The former leader of the free world lashed out on Thursday at one of the prosecutors investigating alleged misconduct.

"The Manhattan D.A. Case should never have been brought," Trump posted to his Truth Social website.

He also attacked the Mazars Group, which used to handle the accounting for the Trump Organization.

"This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and 'prestigious' accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but didn’t, should pay us a fortune in damages," Trump said.

As he often does, he labeled the investigation "a total witch hunt!"

Two minutes later, he returned to Truth Social to post the quote, "Give me freedom or give me death."

The quote is similar to the famous "give me liberty or give me death" quote founding father Patrick Henry said when speaking at the Second Virginia Convention in 1775.

Less than one hour later, Trump complained about judges and justices, claiming "it is almost impossible to get a fair decision on a case if you are a Republican. Sorry, but that's just the way it is!"

Trump went on the attack the investigations by special prosecutor Jack Smith as a "rigged scam."

"Did nothing wrong on Jan. 6 (peacefully & patrioticly (sic)), or with documents (check out past presidents)," Trump wrote.



