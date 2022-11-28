Trump is now attacking the sister-in-law of the special counsel

Donald Trump is going all-in on attacks against the family of special counsel Jack Smith. Instead of mounting a defense for his actions, Trump deployed one of his top tactics: attacking anyone trying to hold him accountable.
One of Trump's right-wing allies posted a claim that Smith's sister-in-law, who is allegedly a psychologist and whose patients were "crying" and "sobbing" over Trump's 2016 election.
"And I’m supposed to get a fair shake from this person, who’s under tremendous pressure from his family, but he is actually worse than they are?" Trump rambled on his personal social media site. "Can Republicans, and fair-minded people, generally, allow this to happen? Jack Smith is nothing less than a hit man for Obama, his Attorney General Eric Holder, and Andrew Weissmann. Weaponization. Our Country is in big trouble, a real mess!"
Smith was hired by Trump's administration to serve as an acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee during Trump's first year in office, his biography states. During this same time, the new Trump Justice Department was firing most of the U.S. Attorneys hired under President Barack Obama's administration. One of those biggest names was Preet Bharara, who helped Trump with the transition while serving as the U.S. Attorney Southern District of New York. He was fired the same month that Trump hired Smith in 2017.