Legal experts are weighing in on New York State Supreme Court acting Justice Juan Merchan's protective order barring Donald Trump from posting any "evidence" in District Attorney Alvin Bragg's 34-felony count indictment of the ex-president for allegedly falsifying business records when he allegedly paid hush money to a porn star.

Justice Merchan also banned the ex-president from "publicly posting details about witnesses or other evidence that Manhattan prosecutors have collected against him," Bloomberg News reported.

MSNBC anchor and legal analyst Katie Phang, who posted the full protective order, notes: "Judge Merchan further orders that Trump can view certain discovery materials only in the presence of his attorneys."

Tristan Snell, who assisted in the successful prosecution of the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General’s Office, writes: "This is more like it. No special treatment. ANY defendant doing what Trump did would be treated this way."

Given Trump's history, Jeffrey Evan Gold, a legal analyst who has appeared on Fox News and CNN, suggests the issue may not yet be over.

"Contempt violation coming in 1 2 3...," he tweeted.

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor for 30 years, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, sums it up: "About. Damn. Time."

Just one day ago on his "Justice Matters" podcast, Kirschner called for prosecutors to seek gag orders in his cases.

"Donald Trump continues to post things, false things, dangerous things about the prosecutors who are investigating his crimes, about the prosecutors who have indicted him, have charged him, and they're actually in court, prosecuting his crimes. And these are posts that deploy lies and disinformation to poison the well of public opinion, to poison all future jury pools. And that put prosecutors and their family and their staff members at risk," Kirschner said Sunday (video below).

Watch Kirschner below or at this link.