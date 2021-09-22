Trump’s new lawsuit proves that the NYTimes story about his taxes is true: NBC reporter

Former president Donald Trump announced a lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump, the New York Times and three reporters on Wednesday for $100 million. According to the ex-president, they hatched an "insidious plot" to obtain his private tax records for a report about his history.

NBC News reporter Tom Winter noted that this lawsuit effectively acknowledges that the facts in the story were correct. The story at the time revealed that Trump showed massive losses. It also proved that Trump wasn't merely given a few million dollars by his father to get started but was instead given "at least $413 million in today's dollars from his father's real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s."

"As far as this lawsuit, I think an interesting thing here is that it essentially proves the story," said Winter. "Because if the documents were, in fact, fake, there would be no reason here to sue. The president called this a totally fake news when The Times started publishing documents about his tax payments and about his tax returns, so this essentially substantiates their reporting, because otherwise, why would you sue and why would you claim damages?"

He also noted that it's unclear to him how Mary Trump could have "stolen" the documents that were available to her from her own lawyers.

See the discussion below: