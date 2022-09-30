Trump accuses publishers of conspiring to only release books filled with 'bad things' about his presidency

Former President Donald Trump, apparently still hurt by embarrassing revelations about his presidency made in a new book from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, accused the entire publishing industry of conspiring against him.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president claimed that major publishing houses have systematically rejected multiple former administration officials who purportedly wanted to write books about how wonderful it was to work for him.

"I know many people that wanted to write a really good book about me, but their publishers wouldn't let them," he wrote. "They were not interested in any way, shape, or form unless they were willing to say bad things. Some took a pass, and some sold out to the Enemy."

In fact there have been some books released that have painted his administration in a more positive light, including those written by former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and press secretary Sean Spicer.

However, neither of those books sold well, while tell-all books that depicted Trump's White House as a stream of nonstop chaos instantly rocketed up the bestseller list.