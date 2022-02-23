Fox News host rushes to do clean-up for Trump after he gushes over 'genius' Putin

Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Tuesday rushed to spin former President Donald Trump's praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a "genius" for invading Ukraine.

While talking with fellow host Jesse Watters, Hegseth dismissed criticism of the former president for gushing about Putin by claiming he was only doing it to get a reaction out of the American media.

"Vladimir Putin lives rent-free in the minds of our media," he said. "No entity has done more to spread Russian propaganda and to prop up the strongman that is Vladimir Putin than our own media. And Donald Trump was happy to troll them on it, as he continues to do to this moment."

In reality, Trump's praise of Putin was not a one-time occurrence, and he has regularly praised not only Putin, but also North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, whose "love letters" he brought with him to his home in Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

Additionally, Trump would also advocate for Russia's interests, such as when he said that the country deserved to be allowed back into the G7 organization of the world's strongest economies.

Watch the video below.





