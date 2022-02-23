MAGA fans are getting duped by ‘shady’ copycats of Trump’s Truth Social app: report

More than 100,000 people — mostly MAGA fans who didn't realize the difference — reportedly have downloaded a ripoff of former president Donald Trump's Truth Social app.

"Listed as 'MAGA Hub — Truth Social Trump,' the Android app was displayed as the top result for the search term 'Truth Social' — the name of Trump's app — on the Play Store as of Tuesday morning," Insider reports. "The Truth Social app was released for iOS on Sunday, and its official website states that a Play Store version is 'coming soon.' However, not all users seemed aware that the Android version of the app wasn't out yet."

According to Insider, MAGA Hub users can be charged $28.99 for in-app purchases — but it's unclear what buyers receive.

"They are also automatically subscribed to a global chat group, through which they are sent a constant stream of memes and messages," the site reported.

Gizmodo's Tom McKay said he tried to sign up for MAGA Hub on Tuesday, but received an error message.



"Eventually, the app randomly began displaying content from its news feed, which almost exclusively consisted of the kind of things you’d see in a QAnon channel on Telegram or a t-shirt at CPAC," McKay reported. "Many users appeared to have been under the impression that MAGA Hub was the Android version of Truth Social. While as of Tuesday afternoon the vast majority of people appeared to have caught on, a number of users had seemingly missed the memo."



According to the Washington Post, MAGA Hub is one of "several copycat sites" that "beat Trump’s social network to the punch, including a totally unaffiliated 'social app for truth' that charges users $4.99 a week."

Another site, TMTGSocial.com "has hundreds of users posting pro-Trump content, seemingly under the impression they’ve joined the real thing," the newspaper reported.

"For months, many of them have been posting comments and photos, friending each other and following fake Trump accounts," according to the Post. "Others have voiced their excitement that Trump is, as one said, about to 'let the TRUTH PREVAIL.'”