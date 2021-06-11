CNN's Kaitlan Collins tears into Trump for 'sowing discord' to sabotage Biden's summit with Putin
Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," correspondent Kaitlan Collins laid into former President Donald Trump for his statement praising Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence officials — and suggested it was a plot to undermine Biden before his summit with Putin.

"The former president is putting out a stunning statement, essentially repeating his embrace of Putin at that summit, embracing him, of course, over U.S. intelligence," said Collins. "Instead framing it as siding with Putin over Obama officials, even though it was the president's own intelligence officials at the time that said yes, they did believe interfered in the election."

"But I think what's so stunning about this statement from Trump tonight, it's essentially trying to sabotage this meeting between Biden and Putin and sowing discord days ahead of it. To do it with a U.S. president, your predecessor, when you see former presidents kind of go into the background, remain quiet while someone else takes over, it is still notable. But the White House says yes, they are moving ahead with this meeting."

Watch below:

Kaitlan Collins suggests Trump is trying to sabotage Biden's summit with Putin www.youtube.com