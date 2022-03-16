Trump's reversal on Putin comes as GOP power brokers signal it may be time to move on: analysis

Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from Vladimir Putin in a new interview with David Drucker of the conservative Washington Times.

“I’m surprised — I’m surprised. I thought he was negotiating when he sent his troops to the border. I thought he was negotiating,” Trump said. “And then he went in — and I think he’s changed. I think he’s changed. It’s a very sad thing for the world. He’s very much changed.”

"If one is looking for further evidence that Trump realizes now that his Putin praise was a problem, see," wrote New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

That wasn't the only piece of Trump news Haberman noted Tuesday evening. She also drew attention to a report by Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post that Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) joined Fox News honcho Lachlan Murdoch along with former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone attended a book party for former Attorney General Bill Barr, who harshly criticized Trump in his book.

Dawsey says Barr claimed the Murdoch family encouraged him to publish the book.

"Combo of Barr + Pence + Christie is that Rs are slowly saying maybe they can move on from Trump. Barr saying Murdochs told him to go ahead with book in which he describes Trump as unfit says it all," Haberman wrote.





Conservative attorney George Conway noted the similarities between Trump's comments on Putin and Barr's comments on Trump. Conway posted screen-grabs of Trump saying Putin "changed" alongside Barr claiming "after the election, [Trump] went off the rails."















