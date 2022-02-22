Racists became more racist during the Trump years -- according to science

According to 13 studies published this week by the journal Nature Human Behavior, the presidency of Donald Trump ushered in a wave of overt racism with the researchers also bluntly stating a person claiming to be a supporter of the former president is likely to express racist views.
As Courthouse News is reporting, "Racial and religious prejudice increased significantly among Donald Trump supporters during his presidency" based on the studies' interviews with more than 10,000 participants.
According to the report in the journal, "These results suggest that Trump's presidency coincided with a substantial change in the topography of prejudice in the United States."
"Regardless of what we controlled for, Trump support remained a robust predictor of increases in prejudice," the report stated.
Asked for comment, Tim Hagle, of the University of Iowa, said attacks on Trump supporters by opponents of the former president likely contributed to their coming out of the closet and spouting racist rhetoric.
“The left didn’t want to just demonize Trump, they wanted to demonize the people who supported Trump," Tim Hagle, an associate professor of political science explained. "If you keep calling people racist, pretty soon they are going to say, 'This is what I believe. You can say anything about me that you want.'”
Author Stephen Farnsworth chimed in, "Trump was able to be a vehicle to express ones' frustration with political correctness and tolerance. He didn’t create it. These hostilities existed before him but he was a vehicle to channel that grievance."
The Trump administration created an opposition research file on Ginni Thomas, the far-right activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
In a bombshell report published by The New York Times, reporters Danny Hakim and Jo Becker detail the power Ginni Thomas has within the conservative movement.
"This article draws on hours of recordings and internal documents from groups affiliated with the Thomases; dozens of interviews with the Thomases’ classmates, friends, colleagues and critics, as well as more than a dozen Trump White House aides and supporters and some of Justice Thomas’s former clerks; and an archive of Council for National Policy videos and internal documents provided by an academic researcher in Australia, Brent Allpress," the newspaper reported. "The reporting uncovered new details on the Thomases’ ascent: how Trump courted Justice Thomas; how Ginni Thomas used that courtship to gain access to the Oval Office, where her insistent policy and personnel suggestions so aggravated aides that one called her a “wrecking ball” while others put together an opposition-research-style report on her that was obtained by The Times; and the extent to which Justice Thomas flouted judicial-ethics guidance by participating in events hosted by conservative organizations with matters before the court."
The newspaper reported on a Jan. 25, 2019 meeting with Trump.
"It was the craziest meeting I’ve ever been to,” said a Trump aide.
"It was an event with no precedent, and some of the details of what transpired soon leaked: the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice lobbying a president when several cases involving transgender rights were making their way through the federal courts," the newspaper reported. "Before the meeting, Trump’s aides assembled the research document outlining concerns with Ginni Thomas and some of her preferred job candidates, the contents of which they shared with the president."
The opposition research document noted that Ginni Thomas ally Crystal Clanton had been forced out of Turning Point USA for reportedly texting “I HATE BLACK PEOPLE. Like [expletive] them all. … I hate blacks. End of story.”
Thomas reportedly pushed for positions for Dan Bongino and former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke.
“In the White House, she was out of bounds many times,” one of Trump’s senior aides said. “It was always: ‘We need more MAGA people in government. We’re trying to get these résumés through, and we’re being blocked.’ I appreciated her energy, but a lot of these people couldn’t pass background checks.”
Speaking to CNN, correspondent Matthew Chance outlined the potential consequences of the move.
"How much will that assuage some of the concerns that Ukrainian leaders have?" asked anchor John Berman.
"Well, I mean, it is a massive development," said Chance. "This is the biggest geopolitical project that the Russians had. It would, you know, massively increase the amount of gas that Russia can sell to the European Union. This is a pipeline, of course, that carries gas from Russia to Germany. And it — it bypasses, of course, the pipeline network that runs across Ukraine. The concern was that if that pipeline was given the okay, and the green light, it would mean that Russia no longer needed the pipelines that run across Ukraine to deliver its gas from its gas fields in Siberia, to its biggest markets in the European Union."
"The fact that that pipeline is has now been put on hold is a major blow to the strategic ambitions of Moscow, and ... it might discourage the Russians," added Chance. "I think this is part of the thinking. It may deter the Russians from moving any further into Ukraine and escalating this conflict."
Watch below:
Matthew Chance says Nord Stream 2 block is a "major blow" to Putin
www.youtube.com
YouTube has become a — source of livelihood for millions of people around the world. Content producers regularly upload different types of content, including nature and wildlife videos. These videos can be quite popular, but some of them involve animal abuse, making them both ethically and environmentally problematic.
In recent years, some creators have been uploading so-called fishing and hunting “experiments.” In these, people try to catch different animals using different abusive means involving large quantities of soda, Mentos and other products.
Geyser videos have always been very popular on YouTube. They involve documenting what happens when mint candy (often Mentos) is mixed with a carbonated beverage, resulting in a rapid eruption of the soda out of the bottle that can shoot up to several meters.
MythBusters takes a look at the science behind the mint and soda geysers — posted at the peak of the trend’s popularity, this video has been watched over 10 million times.
Animal abuse and innovation
In mid-2019, some creators took advantage of the trend and went one step further by involving animals. There were fishing experiments where the soda would be poured into a fish burrow in wetlands, resulting in the fish emerging from the hole in an attempt to avoid suffocation.
The trend caught fire: More and more people started making similar videos. These “experiments” were mainly conducted on catfish and eels, and then grew to include other animals including snakes, crocodiles, turtles, chicken, guinea fowl, frogs, crabs, tarantula, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, hares and squirrels. Our study found 200 of these videos posted over the period of four months, which received approximately half a billion views.
The increase in the number of target animals, and tools used to capture them, suggests that creators intended to innovate at the expense of wildlife to produce new content. The tools used to capture the animals also increased in number. Earlier videos involved soda and Mentos, but later involved other materials such as toothpaste, detergents, eggs, perfume and many others.
It appeared that most of the videos originated from Southeast Asia, where a large number of species represented in the videos belonged and are highly threatened. Some of the species we documented are endangered, such as the Chinese softshell turtle, the elongated tortoise and the Siamese crocodile.
Siamese crocodiles are an endangered species, and have been showing up in YouTube animal abuse videos.
(Shutterstock)
Scripts and stages
Although produced by different channels, all the videos we reviewed had the same script. Stylized in a documentary-like fashion, actors are filmed wandering around the wild looking for animals in burrows. They pour the mint and soda cocktail into the burrow, which results in the animal fleeing. It is likely that many of these videos are staged, with the animals deliberately and intentionally placed in the burrows.
Even if these the animals are not killed by the video creators, this kind of content presents a huge ethical issue. It also sends a harmful message to hundreds of thousands of viewers who might try to replicate these practices worldwide, threatening animals, disturbing their natural habitats and impacting wild ecosystems.
Most (90 per cent) of the videos included ads, meaning they were monetized for financial gain. The presence of a financial incentive for uploading these videos is a challenge to the ability to control the production and distribution of these kinds of images.
YouTube needs to improve its algorithms to rapidly detect and take down these kinds of videos. Mass flagging of such animal abuse videos is a good way to help YouTube easily detect them and react promptly.
Some YouTube content creators have been denouncing animal abuse videos, creating videos with millions of views to raise awareness.
Popular YouTubers have been effectively doing that by denouncing the animal abuse practices in these videos. Raising awareness about the potential environmental and animal welfare implications of these videos can help address the problem.