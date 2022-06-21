Harvard Law prof calls upon Merrick Garland to charge Trump under mob racketeering law

One of America's leading constitutional law experts called upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump under racketeering laws designed to combat the mafia.
Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, has argued three-dozen cases before the United State's Supreme Court and taught constitutional law for over half a century. Tribe taught Garland at Harvard Law, where he also taught Barack Obama, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts along with Jan. 6 select committee members Jaime Raskin (D-MD) and Adam Schiff (D-CA).
"Today’s hearing makes clearer than ever how deeply Trump and his acolytes have already damaged democracy at the ground level, driving honest election workers into hiding and creating a vacuum that fascists are in the process of filling," Tribe said.
Tribe noted a quote from former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC.
"This is all looking increasingly like a kind of criminal enterprise. Trump at the head, almost a capo of an organized crime family," Figliuzzi said.
"Almost?" Tribe asked.
"This calls for RICO charges," he said.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was "passed by Congress with the declared purpose of seeking to eradicate organized crime in the United States," the DOJ explains.
"It is unlawful for anyone employed by or associated with any enterprise engaged in, or the activities of which affect, interstate or foreign commerce, to conduct or participate, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of such enterprise's affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity or collection of unlawful debt," the DOJ said.
Tribe listed a number of prominent names in the conspiracy, including RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel along with attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro.
When Virginia “Ginni” Thomas sent an email to Arizona lawmakers in November 2020 asking them to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state, she did so using an advocacy platform that a Republican legislator-elect would go on to own, the Arizona Mirror has discovered.
FreeRoots, the email campaign service that makes it easy for people to send pre-written emails to elected officials that are created and promoted by activist groups was used by Thomas to encourage 29 Arizona lawmakers to use their “plenary powers” to choose Donald Trump over Joe Biden, according to reporting by the Washington Post.
FreeRoots doesn’t send out emails like it once did, it just shows you a landing page that states they and their parent company GPX LLC are looking to “secure SaaS (software as a service) offerings.”
Enter AlignAct.com.
The campaign pages for AlignAct and FreeRoots look nearly identical when put side by side. Both companies offer the same service, an easy way for constituents to reach out to policymakers via email and phone and share the campaign on social media.
The main landing page for AlignAct has campaigns directed at hot topics in the conservative ecosphere such as alleged vaccine passports, alleged grooming in schools and unfounded claims of election fraud.
A review of Hoffman’s financial disclosure statements for 2022 shows that the lawmaker lists AlignAct LLC along with two other “Align” related entities as a controlled business, meaning he owns 50% or more of the company. Hoffman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The visual similarities on the website are not the only connections, the Mirror has found.
On AlignAct’s website, users can download a worksheet to help them craft their campaign prior to creating one. Metadata on the Microsoft Word document lists Eric Berger’s email address under the author section.
After the Mirror reached out to both Hoffman and FreeRoots about the metadata contained within the document, the worksheet was changed to a .pdf and all metadata was scrubbed.
It is unclear how long Hoffman has been involved with FreeRoots and AlignAct. On his most recent financial disclosure statement, he lists “n/a” when asked what type of business activity AlignAct conducts, only describing it as “Public Engagement Software.”
Hoffman has a track record of using technology for conservative political activism. His company, Rally Forge, was found to have created “troll farms” alongside Turning Point USA ahead of the 2018 midterms, operating Facebook accounts that appeared to be Democrats but were in fact pushing conservative political messaging and disinformation.
Hoffman still lists the company in his financial disclosure statements.
While AlignAct is not a “troll farm” like Hoffman’s other venture, it is connected to a number of organizations that have been spreading disinformation on a variety of subjects.
The email sent by Thomas came from a campaign organized by Act for America which initially started its life as an anti-Muslim group founded in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. It’s founder, Brigitte Gabriel, has said that any practicing Muslim “cannot be a loyal citizen to the United States.”
Thomas’ email to Arizona lawmakers came from an Act for America campaign that linked to a video urging lawmakers to use their “plenary powers” to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory and instead declare that Donald Trump won. Arizona law does not allow the legislature to take such an action.
Other organizations with ties to extremism have continued to use Hoffman’s new platform, such as America’s Frontline Doctors, whose members continue to push conspiracy theories and false treatments for COVID-19 as well as being embroiled in Jan. 6.
The anti-feminist, anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ Eagle Forum also has a presence on the site, as do a number of Tea Party organizations. Their advocacy ranges from including border security to alleged election fraud to stopping the United Nations.
The Mirror created an account to better understand campaigns and their creation on the platform.
AlignAct allows for users to choose if they want to target federal, state, school board or “any other government figure.” The site also allows for “advocates” to add .csv files or choose from lists to “send their message to a strategic group of lawmakers in Congress!”
A donation feature is listed as coming soon. In his financial disclosure, Hoffman reported owning “AlignPay,” which he described as a “Payment Processing Solutions” business.
Those setting up a campaign can also check a box to ask “advocates” for their phone numbers so the campaign organizer can send them text messages at a later date.
Hoffman did not respond to questions about what exactly his role is in AlignAct, what his involvement is in the day-to-day operations and if he was involved with FreeRoots when Thomas sent her emails. However, a letter signed by Hoffman and others lists him as the “President and CEO” of another Align related initiative called “Align for Freedom.”
Berger also did not respond to a request for comment.
A recount has confirmed U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, as the winner of his hard-fought primary runoff, according to the Texas Democratic Party.
The recount wrapped up Tuesday, and Cuellar picked up eight votes, defeating progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros by 289 votes overall, the party said.
“As I said on election night, ‘the margin will hold’- and it has not only held but grown,” Cuellar said in a statement earlier Tuesday. “I am proud to be your Democratic nominee for the 28th District of Texas.”
Cuellar’s Democratic primary runoff was one of two in South Texas that had gone to recounts. In the other runoff, for the open seat in the 15th Congressional District, Michelle Vallejo remained the winner after a recount wrapped up last week.
Cuellar led Cisneros by 177 votes after election night nearly a month ago. His lead grew to 281 votes by the time the final ballots were counted.
Cuellar had repeatedly declared victory, starting on election night, and dismissed the notion that a recount would change the outcome.
His race against Cisneros was full of drama. The FBI raided his Laredo home during the primary. Then during the runoff, Politico published a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating a majority of justices could be willing to overturn Roe v. Wade, drawing more attention than ever to Cuellar’s opposition to abortion.
The runoff in the 15th Congressional District was also closely watched because it is expected to be the most competitive House race this November in Texas. Vallejo, who ran as a progressive, led the moderate Ruben Ramirez by 23 votes after election night and by 30 votes after the final ballots were tallied. The recount increased her lead to 35 votes.
Bill Cosby lost a court case in Los Angeles County jury found he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion.
Judy Huth was awarded $500,000, the Associated Press reported.
"Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor," the AP reported. "The jurors’ decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old entertainer once hailed as America’s dad. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison."
The AP reported Cosby did not attend the trial.
"Huth testified that in a bedroom adjacent to a game room where the three had been hanging out, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act," the AP reported. "Huth filed her lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 — the age she initially remembered being when she went to the mansion — and a wave of other women accusing Cosby of similar acts brought fresh trauma over what she had been through as a teenager."
The AP noted that it named Huff because she had come forward publicly.