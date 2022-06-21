Harvard Law prof calls upon Merrick Garland to charge Trump under mob racketeering law
One of America's leading constitutional law experts called upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump under racketeering laws designed to combat the mafia.

Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, has argued three-dozen cases before the United State's Supreme Court and taught constitutional law for over half a century. Tribe taught Garland at Harvard Law, where he also taught Barack Obama, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts along with Jan. 6 select committee members Jaime Raskin (D-MD) and Adam Schiff (D-CA).

"Today’s hearing makes clearer than ever how deeply Trump and his acolytes have already damaged democracy at the ground level, driving honest election workers into hiding and creating a vacuum that fascists are in the process of filling," Tribe said.

Tribe noted a quote from former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC.

"This is all looking increasingly like a kind of criminal enterprise. Trump at the head, almost a capo of an organized crime family," Figliuzzi said.

"Almost?" Tribe asked.

"This calls for RICO charges," he said.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was "passed by Congress with the declared purpose of seeking to eradicate organized crime in the United States," the DOJ explains.

"It is unlawful for anyone employed by or associated with any enterprise engaged in, or the activities of which affect, interstate or foreign commerce, to conduct or participate, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of such enterprise's affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity or collection of unlawful debt," the DOJ said.

Tribe listed a number of prominent names in the conspiracy, including RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel along with attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro.


