'Raid-a-Lago': Legal experts speculate which of Trump's actions prompted FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump revealed in a statement that the FBI was raiding his home at his Mar-a-Lago club.



"They even broke into my safe," Trump revealed in a statement released.

Speaking to MSNBC, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explained that something like this is generally an effort that begins well in advance.

She also predicted that given the size of Mar-a-Lago it was likely dozens and dozens of agents conducting the search. McQuade also noted that a judge doesn't issue a warrant simply on the presumption that something might be there, there must be proof or information that is known to be there. So, likely someone close to the former president who gave the information to the investigators.

The New York Times reported that it is related to the classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago when the president left the White House. Some of those documents were so classified that they were marked for the president's eyes only. Raw Story's sources confirmed that the raid was related to classified documents.



The news was announced not long after this segment on Ari Melber's Monday show: